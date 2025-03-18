3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K

(FBGKX): 0.41% expense ratio and 0.39% management fee. FBGKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 21.74% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap Institutional

(FTHSX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FTHSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. FTHSX, with annual returns of 16.25% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

HSBC Opportunity Y

(RESCX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. RESCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.33% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

