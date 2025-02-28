3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Davis Financial Y

(DVFYX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. Sector - Finance funds offer a stable, diversified approach to investing that focuses on the financial industry, an infamously large, complex, and heavily-regulated space. With annual returns of 13.56% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Growth Discovery

(FDSVX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. FDSVX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 18.69% over the last five years, FDSVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AQR Long-Short Equity Fund I

(QLEIX): 1.3% expense ratio and 1.1% management fee. QLEIX is a Long Short - Equity mutual fund, which look at taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline, but overall, hope to minimize their market exposure. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.14% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

