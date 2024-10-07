3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Century Small Cap Select Investor

(CSMVX). CSMVX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.25%, management fee of 0.85%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.17%.

T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMIDCore I

(TQSIX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TQSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. TQSIX, with annual returns of 12.84% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

USAA Aggressive Growth Fund Institutional

(UIAGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. UIAGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. UIAGX has an expense ratio of 0.63%, management fee of 0.36%, and annual returns of 15.55% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (CSMVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (UIAGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TQSIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.