3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX). JGRTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.16%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.61%.

Northern Large Cap Core (NOLCX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NOLCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 12.88%, expense ratio of 0.45% and management fee of 0.44%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Financial Services (PRISX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRISX is a Sector - Finance fund. The financial space is notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated, and these funds give investors a stable, diversified approach to investing in this industry. With a five-year annual return of 12.36%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

