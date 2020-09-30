3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - September 30, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. BIAFX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. BIAFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.06%.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth Institutional (GSMYX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. GSMYX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 11.31% over the last five years, GSMYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund R2 (LBCQX). Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 0.7%. Five year annual return: 10.32%. LBCQX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

