3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - September 29, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R6 (NRMGX) has a 0.6% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. NRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.35% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Growth Company K (FGCKX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FGCKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 19.34% over the last five years, FGCKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Putnam Small Cap Growth R (PSGRX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PSGRX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.9%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

