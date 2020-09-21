3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - September 21, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MSIF Global Quality Portfolio IS (MGQSX). MGQSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.85%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.76%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R5 (JMGFX). Expense ratio: 0.79%. Management fee: 0.65%. JMGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.49% over the last five years.

Janus Henderson Forty A (JDCAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JDCAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JDCAX has an expense ratio of 1.04%, management fee of 0.63%, and annual returns of 14.57% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

