3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - September 15, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MFS Growth Fund I (MFEIX) has a 0.62% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 16.61% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MSIF International Advantage I (MFAIX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.78% management fee. MFAIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MFAIX, with annual returns of 12.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional (WCMIX): 1.04% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. WCMIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With a five-year annual return of 11.44%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

