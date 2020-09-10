3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - September 10, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MSIF Advantage Portfolio I (MPAIX) has a 0.84% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MPAIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 20.09% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Dreyfus/Boston Small/Mid-Cap Growth A (DBMAX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DBMAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. DBMAX, with annual returns of 14.85% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With a five-year annual return of 15.08%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

