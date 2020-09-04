3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - September 04, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Great-West Multi Manager Large Cap Growth (MXLGX): 1% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. MXLGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 15.24% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MSIF Global Quality Portfolio IS (MGQSX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MGQSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 11.76% over the last five years, MGQSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R4 (OTCJX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.69%. Five year annual return: 13.79%. OTCJX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

