3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - September 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Retail (BFTHX): 1% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. BFTHX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 17.88% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Putnam Global Technology R (PGTRX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. PGTRX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 24.75% over the last five years, PGTRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

WCM Focused Global Growth Investor (WFGGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. WFGGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. WFGGX has an expense ratio of 1.28%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 13.63% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

