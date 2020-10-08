3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - October 08, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Hartford Core Equity Institutional (HGIIX): 0.45% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGIIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.7% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

TIAA-CREF Enhanced Large Cap Growth Index Institutional (TLIIX). Expense ratio: 0.32%. Management fee: 0.31%. TLIIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.6% over the last five years.

Victory RS Science&Technology A (RSIFX). Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 1%. Five year annual return: 21.24%. With a much more diversified approach, RSIFX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

