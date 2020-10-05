3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - October 05, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund A (RMDAX) has a 1.14% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. RMDAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 11.57% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FOCPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 18.25%, expense ratio of 0.89% and management fee of 0.73%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Oppenheimer Discovery R (ODINX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ODINX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. ODINX has an expense ratio of 1.33%, management fee of 0.62%, and annual returns of 12.55% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

