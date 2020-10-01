3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - October 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price New America Growth Adviser (PAWAX) has a 1.05% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PAWAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.23% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I (HLGEX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. HLGEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. HLGEX, with annual returns of 12.33% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Admiral (PPLAX). Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.5%. Five year annual return: 10.11%. PPLAX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.