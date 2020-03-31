3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - March 31, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth I (NBMLX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. NBMLX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. NBMLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.02%.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R6 (JGSMX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JGSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. JGSMX, with annual returns of 14.77% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Vanguard Equity Income Investor (VEIPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VEIPX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. VEIPX has an expense ratio of 0.27%, management fee of 0.26%, and annual returns of 10.07% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

