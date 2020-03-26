3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - March 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

American Funds Growth Fund of America 529C (CGFCX): 1.45% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. CGFCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. CGFCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.46%.

Dreyfus/Boston Small/Mid-Cap Growth A (DBMAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. DBMAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 11.89%, expense ratio of 0.98% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology S (JATSX): 1.22% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JATSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 19.9% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

