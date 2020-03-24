3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - March 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Investor (VHCOX): 0.44% expense ratio and 0.42% management fee. VHCOX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. VHCOX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.38%.

Janus Henderson Enterprise D (JANEX). Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.64%. JANEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.42% over the last five years.

Dreyfus Appreciation Fund (DGAGX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DGAGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.87% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

