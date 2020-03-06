3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - March 06, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Enterprise I (JMGRX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JMGRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JMGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.49%.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R1 (MIGMX): 1.48% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGMX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. MIGMX, with annual returns of 13.14% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Investor (NMAVX). Expense ratio: 1.18%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 10.51%. NMAVX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

