3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - July 28, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

WCM Focused International Growth Fund Investor (WCMRX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. WCMRX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of 11.23% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

VALIC Company I Small Cap Strategic Growth (VSSGX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. VSSGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. With yearly returns of 10.06% over the last five years, VSSGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FSPTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With a five-year annual return of 22.89%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

