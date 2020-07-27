3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - July 27, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Hartford Core Equity Y (HGIYX): 0.43% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGIYX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.77% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Morgan Stanley Multi-Cap Growth Trust IS (MCRTX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MCRTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MCRTX, with annual returns of 27.07% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional (WCMIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. WCMIX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. WCMIX has an expense ratio of 1.02%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 11.44% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

