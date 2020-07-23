3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - July 23, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BlackRock Science & Technology Opportunities A (BGSAX). With a much more diversified approach, BGSAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.17%, management fee of 0.8%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 24.78%.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Adviser (NBGUX): 1.35% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. NBGUX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.82% over the last five years, NBGUX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Forty N (JFRNX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. JFRNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 16.28%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

