3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - July 22, 2020

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth (PRDMX) has a 0.8% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRDMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 12.08% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Baron Discovery Fund Retail Shares (BDFFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. BDFFX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. With five-year annualized performance of 13.57%, expense ratio of 1.35% and management fee of 1%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R2 (JSGZX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JSGZX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.59% over the last five years.

