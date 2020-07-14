3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - July 14, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth S (CMVSX). CMVSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.57%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.73%.

AB Discovery Growth A (CHCLX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CHCLX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.52%, expense ratio of 0.95% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Advisor Gold A (FGDAX): 1.12% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like FGDAX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With a five-year annual return of 13.06%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

