3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - July 13, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Commerce Growth Fund (CFGRX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. CFGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.4% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX). Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.64%. JGLTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.89% over the last five years.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio I (MGGIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. MGGIX has an expense ratio of 0.94%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 13.37% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

