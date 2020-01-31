3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - January 31, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MFS Global New Discovery I (GLNIX): 1.26% expense ratio and 0.98% management fee. GLNIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. GLNIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.21%.

Victory Sycamore Established Value I (VEVIX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With yearly returns of 10.46% over the last five years, VEVIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Enterprise A (JDMAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JDMAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMAX has an expense ratio of 1.11%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 12.8% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

