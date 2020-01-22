3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - January 22, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

American Funds AMCAP R2E (RAEBX) has a 1.15% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. RAEBX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.21% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Principal Capital Appreciation A (CMNWX). Expense ratio: 0.86%. Management fee: 0.47%. CMNWX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.13% over the last five years.

MFS International Value Fund R4 (MINHX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. MINHX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.13% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

