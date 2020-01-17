3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - January 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

DFA US Large Company I (DFUSX): 0.08% expense ratio and 0.06% management fee. DFUSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 11.65% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

ALPS/Red Rocks Listed Private Equity I (LPEIX). Expense ratio: 1.2%. Management fee: 0.85%. LPEIX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.17% over the last five years.

Payden Equity Income SI (PYVSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PYVSX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. PYVSX has an expense ratio of 0.65%, management fee of 0.5%, and annual returns of 10.18% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

