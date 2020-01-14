3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - January 14, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adviser (NBMBX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. NBMBX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With annual returns of 10.57% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5 (JLGRX): 0.53% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. JLGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.19% over the last five years, JLGRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Select Electronics (FSELX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FSELX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FSELX has an expense ratio of 0.73%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 18.12% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

