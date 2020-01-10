3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - January 10, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R6 (MLRSX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. MLRSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 13.07% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Enterprise D (JANEX). Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.64%. JANEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.8% over the last five years.

Harbor Global Leaders Investor (HGGIX). Expense ratio: 1.27%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 10.37%. HGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

