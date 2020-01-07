3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - January 07, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund Y (MASTX) has a 0.79% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. MASTX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.48% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Service Class (MSCYX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSCYX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. MSCYX, with annual returns of 10.44% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Conestoga Small Cap Investors (CCASX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CCASX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. CCASX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.9%, and annual returns of 15.31% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

