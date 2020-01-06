3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - January 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Oppenheimer Discovery R (ODINX): 1.33% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. ODINX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. ODINX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.03%.

Brown Advisory Growth Equity Institutional (BAFGX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. BAFGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.14% over the last five years, BAFGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AB Discovery Growth Z (CHCZX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.51%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

