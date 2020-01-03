3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - January 03, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Nationwide Growth Fund R (GGFRX): 1.35% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. GGFRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. GGFRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.53%.

AB Small Cap Growth I (QUAIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. QUAIX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.07%, expense ratio of 0.9% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Columbia Seligman Communications and Information R4 (SCIOX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, SCIOX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 17.5%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

