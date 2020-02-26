3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - February 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider American Funds Wash Mutl Invs R2E (RWEBX). RWEBX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.07%, management fee of 0.23%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.11%.

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth N (LSSNX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LSSNX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. LSSNX, with annual returns of 11.63% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MFS Research R3 (MFRHX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MFRHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MFRHX has an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.43%, and annual returns of 11.45% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

