3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - February 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Meridian Growth Investor (MRIGX) has a 0.87% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. MRIGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 10.35% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors F (WSHFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. WSHFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.52%, expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.23%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth I (CMVIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CMVIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. CMVIX has an expense ratio of 0.62%, management fee of 0.57%, and annual returns of 12.49% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

