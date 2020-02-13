3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - February 13, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson Research Institutional (JAGRX): 0.58% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. JAGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.32% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MFS International Value Fund I (MINIX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. MINIX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. MINIX, with annual returns of 10.13% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Equity Service Class (CMGSX). Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.69%. Five year annual return: 15.47%. CMGSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

