3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - February 10, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R3 (OTCHX). OTCHX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.09%, management fee of 0.71%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.68%.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth A (MPGAX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. MPGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MPGAX, with annual returns of 11.14% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

KP Large Cap Equity Institutional (KPLCX). Expense ratio: 0.3%. Management fee: 0.24%. Five year annual return: 11.41%. KPLCX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

