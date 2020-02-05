3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - February 05, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Large Cap Growth I (SEEGX). SEEGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.2%.

Franklin Small Cap Growth Adviser (FSSAX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. FSSAX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 10.35% over the last five years, FSSAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Hartford Stock HLS IA (HSTAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HSTAX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. HSTAX has an expense ratio of 0.52%, management fee of 0.48%, and annual returns of 11.63% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

