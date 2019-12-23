3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - December 23, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Putnam Growth Opportunities Y (PGOYX) has a 0.78% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. PGOYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 13.77% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Admiral (VEXRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. VEXRX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.6%, expense ratio of 0.34% and management fee of 0.31%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Eagle Mid Cap Growth R3 (HAREX): 1.3% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. HAREX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 11.14%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

