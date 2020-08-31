3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - August 31, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider American Century Global Growth R6 (AGGDX). AGGDX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.73%, management fee of 0.72%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.43%.

MSIF Growth Portfolio A (MSEGX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. MSEGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MSEGX, with annual returns of 22.41% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

VALIC Company I Small Cap Strategic Growth (VSSGX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. VSSGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.06% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

