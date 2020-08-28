3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - August 28, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Virtus Zevenbergen Innovators Growth I (SCATX): 1.01% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. SCATX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 23.76% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Artisan Mid Cap Fund Investor (ARTMX): 1.2% expense ratio and 0.94% management fee. ARTMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 13.24% over the last five years, ARTMX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional (WCMIX): 1.04% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. WCMIX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With a five-year annual return of 11.44%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

