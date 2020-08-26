3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - August 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Adviser (TADGX) has a 0.91% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. TADGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.15% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Calvert Equity Portfolio A (CSIEX): 0.96% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. CSIEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.87% over the last five years, CSIEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Investor (IAXIX). Expense ratio: 0.77%. Management fee: 0.74%. Five year annual return: 11.78%. IAXIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

