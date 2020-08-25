3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - August 25, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Core (TPLGX) has a 0.56% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. TPLGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 16.31% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

AB Small Cap Growth K (QUAKX). Expense ratio: 1.08%. Management fee: 0.75%. QUAKX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.83% over the last five years.

Champlain Mid Cap Fund Institutional (CIPIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CIPIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. CIPIX has an expense ratio of 0.86%, management fee of 0.71%, and annual returns of 12.57% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

