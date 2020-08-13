3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - August 13, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunit (FAOFX). FAOFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.01%, management fee of 0%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 22.32%.

Baron Opportunity Fund Institutional (BIOIX). Expense ratio: 1.1%. Management fee: 1%. BIOIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 20.42% over the last five years.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth R (GTMRX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. GTMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With a five-year annual return of 10.64%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

