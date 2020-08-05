3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - August 05, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MSIF Small Company Growth Portfolio I (MSSGX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.92% management fee. MSSGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. MSSGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.08%.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth R (GSTRX): 1.39% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. GSTRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. GSTRX, with annual returns of 13.85% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

DFA US Large Company I (DFUSX): 0.08% expense ratio and 0.06% management fee. DFUSX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 10.68%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

