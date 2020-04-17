3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - April 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Laudus US Large Cap Growth (LGILX). LGILX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.63%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.55%.

Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX). Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.54%. FSPTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.86% over the last five years.

Virtus KAR Small Cap Sustain Growth I (PXSGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PXSGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. PXSGX has an expense ratio of 1.11%, management fee of 0.81%, and annual returns of 16.06% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

