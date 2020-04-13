3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - April 13, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Putnam Global Technology Y (PGTYX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, PGTYX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. PGTYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 18.5%.

Matthews China Small Companies Investor (MCSMX): 1.42% expense ratio and 1% management fee. MCSMX is a Pacific Rim - Equity mutual fund; these funds typically invest in companies throughout the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. MCSMX, with annual returns of 13.59% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MFS Growth Fund R2 (MEGRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MEGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. MEGRX has an expense ratio of 1.15%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 11.08% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.