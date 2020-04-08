3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - April 08, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Oppenheimer Discovery I (ODIIX). ODIIX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.63%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.74%.

City Natural Rochdale US Core Equity & Income Service Class (CNRVX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. CNRVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.27% over the last five years, CNRVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core I (BDSIX): 0.5% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. BDSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 10.1%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

