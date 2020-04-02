3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - April 02, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IB (HBGLX) has a 1.05% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HBGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 12.97% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral A (OPGSX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OPGSX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 10.05% over the last five years, OPGSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Growth Fund of America R3 (RGACX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. RGACX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.02% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

