3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement - April 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Oppenheimer Discovery R (ODINX). ODINX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.33%, management fee of 0.63%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.3%.

Nationwide Growth R6 (MUIGX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. MUIGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.36% over the last five years, MUIGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

DFA US Sustainability Core I (DFSIX). Expense ratio: 0.25%. Management fee: 0.23%. Five year annual return: 11.04%. DFSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

