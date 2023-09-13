3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity New Millennium (FMILX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. FMILX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. FMILX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.05%.

Vanguard Health Care Admiral (VGHAX). Expense ratio: 0.29%. Management fee: 0.28%. VGHAX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. This fund has managed to produce a robust 8.9% over the last five years.

Putnam Small Cap Growth R (PSGRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PSGRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. PSGRX has an expense ratio of 0.77%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 10.67% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.